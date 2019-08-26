Paul VI Invented a Semi-Protestant Rite The Novus Ordo Liturgy is a – quote - "completely new," "semi-protestant rite" according to the German author Heinz-Lothar Barth. Barth explains in the German … More

The Novus Ordo Liturgy is a – quote - "completely new," "semi-protestant rite" according to the German author Heinz-Lothar Barth. Barth explains in the German magazine Kirchliche Umschau, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liturgical reform, that in order to create the Novus Ordo, some early Church elements were taken and joined haphazardly, as if a jigsaw puzzle, to create a new quasi-liturgical product.



Infiltration Through Footnotes



Barth believes that the Council Fathers did not intend to create a liturgical revolution the way it happened in 1969. However, they determined its foundation with ambiguous formulations contained in the document Sacrosanctum Concilium . Barth quotes for example the Council's statement that some liturgical elements had to be restored because they had been lost over the course of time. He points out that Father Emil Lengeling, a scholar of the time, admitted that the Council documents were written in a covert manner in order to gain a broad consensus among the Council Fathers. Father Lengeling said - quote: "The way the documents were formulated made it possible to allow for developments for which a two-thirds majority would certainly not have been attained, not even in the final session of the Council."



Dam Cracks Ultimately Cause A Tidal Wave



Even modernist Council Fathers were surprised by the liturgical development after the Council. Barth quotes Cologne Cardinal Josef Frings whose adviser was then Father Joseph Ratzinger. Quote: "Of course I had no idea at that time how far the implementation of the changes initiated by the Council, would go.”



The Method: Find exceptions, Discard the Rule



Barth uses the example of communion under both kinds to show how the liturgical reform proceeded. The Council allowed that lay people could receive the chalice on rare occasions, such as religious profession or adult baptism. However, Barth shows that the Council kept the door open for further concessions by using the Latin word "velut" (English: 'such as’) meaning that other excuses could be found. Therefore, communion under both kinds during confirmations, bridal masses or in nunneries quickly appeared. Now, the distribution of communion under both kinds is left to the discretion of the celebrant.



Random Talk in the Liturgy Is Part of New Mass



Barth notes that the - quote - "unbearable talking" during many Novus Ordo Masses is not only to be blamed on the celebrants, but also on the official rubrics of the novel rite. Apart from the sermon, the rubrics allow spontaneous introductions at the greeting, before the readings, before the preface and at the end of the liturgy. However, they also stipulate that the celebrant should limit himself to - quote - "a few words," an injunction that is rarely observed.