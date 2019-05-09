Clicks79
NFL kicker Harrison Butker and his return to the Catholic faith
"I played up a different person for different crowds…like a fragmented person." The Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker opens up about how finding his #Catholic faith changed his life, …More
"I played up a different person for different crowds…like a fragmented person." The Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker opens up about how finding his #Catholic faith changed his life, and why he loves the Latin Mass, in an exclusive interview with EWTN's Colm Flynn.
Latinmasstimes.com 👍🏼