NFL kicker Harrison Butker and his return to the Catholic faith

"I played up a different person for different crowds…like a fragmented person." The Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker opens up about how finding his #Catholic faith changed his life, and why he loves the Latin Mass, in an exclusive interview with EWTN's Colm Flynn.