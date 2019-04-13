Clicks77
Twitter Censorship of Pro-Life Messaging
While Twitter continues to refuse Live Action to purchase ads on its social media platform, the company is permitting Planned Parenthood and abortion supporters Alyssa Milano and ReproAction to …More
While Twitter continues to refuse Live Action to purchase ads on its social media platform, the company is permitting Planned Parenthood and abortion supporters Alyssa Milano and ReproAction to purchase tens of thousands of dollars worth of advertisements to promote abortion and oppose pro-life legislation. Twitter’s reasoning for blocking Live Action’s pro-life message? According to Live Action president and founder Lila Rose, the company “said that our content violated its sensitive advertising content policy, which prohibits ‘inflammatory or provocative content which is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction’….” The inflammatory content “include[d] pictures of children developing in the womb and even simple ultrasound images of babies — like the ones that expectant parents hang on their refrigerator doors….” In addition, Rose said, “because many of our tweets link back to Live Action’s website, Twitter requires us to scrub our website of similar content before it will allow us to promote our tweets again. In other words, Twitter wants Live Action to scrub almost all of its pro-life messaging.” www.liveaction.org/…/twitter-live-ac…
Cevsorship?
My posts removed again and again showing Bible teachings on Twitter
www.youtube.com/watch
The Vatican and scientists, theologians, lecturers at Catholic Universities teach the teachings of Evolution, of Heliocentrisism.
You know that on this supposedly Catholic forum, Bible truth about the creation of the world, Truth supported by the Bible, as in this lecture of a pastor from New York, this Truth does not have many supporters here.
Pastor Tyler J. Doka lectures from the Bible, from the same which we are to consider to be the Word of God.
He gives quotes and explains the whole phenomenon and Firmament and Heaven, Earth, and Earth Foundations, and the realities of the Earth, and two sources of light, one for night and the other for the day ...
Well, but 99% of misled Catholics recognize fairy tales and false films shot by the great director Stanley Kubrick for the truths given to believe ...
who would dare you ask how these astronauts were camping 3 days on the moon, since the temperatures officially given by science are exactly minus 270 F at night
a plus 270 F a day
which translates to a more magnificent one
minus 170 C to plus 130 C during the day ...
Who will take these tales for the truth of camping on the moon?
ps
What is the difference between a pastor and Catholic priests?
It differs in that he is independent of the indoctrination of Vatican astronomers and astrophysicists
