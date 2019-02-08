Language

SHOCKING Video: Abortion Doctor Growling - "Loves Killing Babies"

HerzMariae 4
Mad. Disgusting.
Lalanz
If I where to guess, this man is a satanist and killing babies is his sacrament!!!
Roberto 55
This arrogant "doctor" looks like a possessed person by devil...
Lalanz
Not growling, Demon possessed. This is a real manifestation of a demon controlling a man and then lashing out of him. All abortion doctors are possessed. No real human being can perform this murder on a daily basis...
advoluntas@aol.com
Hell at work
