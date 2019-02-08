Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
144
SHOCKING Video: Abortion Doctor Growling - "Loves Killing Babies"
HerzMariae
4
1 hour ago
Chat
Follow
Mad. Disgusting.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Lalanz
14 minutes ago
If I where to guess, this man is a satanist and killing babies is his sacrament!!!
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Roberto 55
15 minutes ago
This arrogant "doctor" looks like a possessed person by devil...
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Lalanz
16 minutes ago
Not growling, Demon possessed. This is a real manifestation of a demon controlling a man and then lashing out of him. All abortion doctors are possessed. No real human being can perform this murder on a daily basis...
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
advoluntas@aol.com
1 hour ago
Hell at work
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment