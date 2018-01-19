Trump’s historic speech to March for Life: Abortion is ‘wrong, it has to change’

Clicks696Trump’s historic speech to March for Life: Abortion is ‘wrong, it has to change’
What an inspiring president! May God bless you, guide you and protect you from the evil one President Trump.
Imagine what Hillary would have said if she were president. Thank you, Lord for being so merciful to our country.
Thanks Mr. President. Pray for his guidance and protection. Viva Cristo Rey!View 2 more likes.
I'm glad he spoke. He got under NARAL's skin, which is a bonus! But he kept saying, "Tens of thousands" when it's CLEARLY hundreds of thousands, probably over half a million. The March for Life President, Jeannie Mancini, said she couldn't even SEE the end of the crowd, and that was just those gathered for the rally! It was a great speech, not well executed, but full of important content.
We are protecting the sanctity of life and the family as the foundation of our society. But this movement can only succeed with the heart and the soul and the prayer of the people.
