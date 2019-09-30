Cardinal Müller: The Church is Not a Secret Circle Like Freemasonry On Saturday, Cardinal Gerhard Müller spoke in the Roman Augustinianum to the Circle of former students of Joseph Ratzinger. First, … More

Cardinal Müller: The Church is Not a Secret Circle Like Freemasonry



On Saturday, Cardinal Gerhard Müller spoke in the Roman Augustinianum to the Circle of former students of Joseph Ratzinger. First, he explained what the Church is not. It is - quote - "not a profit-oriented company", "not an international corporation", "not a lobby for particular interests," "not a secret circle like Freemasonry". The Cardinal added that the Freemasons are fighting the Church as a divine foundation, but still assigning it a niche in their man-made temple of humanism without God.



Myths Are Replacing Christian Religion



Hinting indirectly at the Amazon Synod, Müller warned that paganism is revived, when other alleged revelations are placed alongside Christ's revelation. Müller referred to those he called "spokesmen of the present time” who want to replace divine revelation by pagan myths. By myth, Müller understands both, the old pagan myths - such as those of the Amazon region - and new pagan myths such as liberal capitalism, socialist Marxism or narcissistic homosexual and gender ideology. Müller sees in these myths attempts to reduce man to mere matter. He calls such attempts hopeless, godless, inhuman and destructive.



Side blow to Amoris Laetitia



Müller criticized attempts to derive moral theories from an alleged “present reality of life" and to come to results that contradict God's commandments. With reference to John Paul II’s encyclical "Veritatis Splendor", he explained that there are certain deeds which are always evil and that no circumstance and no external condition can turn evil in something good.



Amazon Synod Leads to Disaster



Müller fears that the German Synodal Way and the Roman Amazon Synod will end in a disaster and lead to a further confusion and secularization of the Church. He emphasizes that a true reform starts only from the sanctuary, from true love for God and neighbour.



The Only Novelty in Francis' Church



The Cardinal admonishes that bishops and priests ought not to invent a new Christianity and should not consider themselves wiser than Christ. Müller presents this attitude with the following caricature - quote: "Christ was supposedly still limited by the old world-view and his teachings urgently need to be adapted to the enlightened thinking of his disciples of today. He would have done everything quite differently if he had been able to, but he was trapped in his time and we know that". However, Müller calls it a new idea "that suddenly disciples rise above the Master".



Pious Seminarians Thrown Out



In passing, Müller also mentioned - quote: “unbelievable" conditions in priestly formation. He recently heard of two instances when directors of seminaries rejected candidates on the grounds that - quote - “they are too devout and pray too much".