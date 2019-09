125 Years of the Sisters of St Peter Claver

Sancta Familia Media on Apr 28, 2019 Tomorrow is the 125th Anniversary of the foundation of Sisters of St. Peter Claver on the 29th of April 1894 by Blessed Mary Theresa Ledóchowska. Here is a video … More

Sancta Familia Media on Apr 28, 2019 Tomorrow is the 125th Anniversary of the foundation of Sisters of St. Peter Claver on the 29th of April 1894 by Blessed Mary Theresa Ledóchowska. Here is a video we prepared for the occassion which they share something of their lives and their charism with you.