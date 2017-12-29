Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
260
Why Be Catholic and Not Just Christian?
Croisade
yesterday
Follow
Chat
There are many similarities and differences between the Catholic Church and the Protestant denominations. In this video, Fr. Mike Schmitz narrows the differences down to one thing that really sets …
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
VRS
yesterday
Why Be Catholic and not post-Conciliar
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment