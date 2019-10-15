Clicks212
Poster for Amazon Synod in Rome shows woman breast-feeding a weasel
In this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I share exclusive footage shot by LifeSite’s videographer, Jim Hale while he’s in Rome documenting the Amazon Synod. A few minutes into the …More
In this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I share exclusive footage shot by LifeSite’s videographer, Jim Hale while he’s in Rome documenting the Amazon Synod. A few minutes into the video, I share with you the most disturbing, insane poster hung on the wall of the Church. It shows a topless woman with a child over one shoulder, while she is apparently breastfeeding a weasel. “This is in a Church! This is syncretism. This is why it feels like there is a false church being set up.”
There's more of this pagan nonsense at the Oratory of San Francesco Saverio del Caravita in Rome - including another photograph of an indigenous woman breastfeeding a small deer this time. Disgusting.
With sacrileges and desecrations they seek to install the abomination of desolation.
They loose their brain
