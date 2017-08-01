Make Church Music Great Again

클릭 수113Make Church Music Great Again
클릭 수113
This is a filmmaker's effort to describe the importance of Church music. What do you think?
댓글 쓰기…
What do I think? Well...
For one This chap needs a haircut....
Sadly he doesnt seem to have a grasp of what the Mass is about either...He talks about capturing the 'emotional investment of the audience, and he goes on to describe what he thinks sunday worship is "what is happening" he asks and replies "sunday worship is about growing in our faith after hearing the word of God, and then by … [더보기]
For one This chap needs a haircut....
Sadly he doesnt seem to have a grasp of what the Mass is about either...He talks about capturing the 'emotional investment of the audience, and he goes on to describe what he thinks sunday worship is "what is happening" he asks and replies "sunday worship is about growing in our faith after hearing the word of God, and then by … [더보기]
좋아요