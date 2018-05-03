Language

Cardinal Abuses Bible to Promote Illegal Mass-Immigration

No Case for Mercy Because Media Would Not Approve Pope Francis is about to decide the fate of 70-year-old Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, an Opus Dei-like … More
Holy Cannoli
Cardinal Abuses Bible to Promote Illegal Mass-Immigration (read: invasion)
Poor innocent young minors. Look into their young eyes and how can you deny them? If this happened in the US, some lib judge would rule that the ship could dock. All those poor children, stuck on that ship. What a shame.
