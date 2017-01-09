Saint Paul of Thebes - January 10

Clicks37Saint Paul of Thebes - January 10
Clicks37
wikiwikiup. Memorial 10 January 15 January (Eastern calendar) Profile Paul grew up in an upper-class, Christian family. He was well educated, fluent in Greek and Egyptian. His parents died when the boy was 15. When the persecutions of Decius began … [More]
Write a comment …
Saints of the Day:
Aldo of Carbonari
Agatho, Pope
Anna of the Angels Monteagudo
Arcontius of Viviers
Benincasa of Cava
Dermot of Inis Clothrann
Domitian of Melitene
Giles of Lorenzana
Marcian of Constantinople
Maria Dolores Rodríguez Sopeña y Ortega
Maurilius of Cahors
Nicanor of Cyprus
Paul the Hermit
Peter Orseolo
Petronius of Die
Raymond de Fosso
Saethryth of Faremoutier
Thecla of Lentini
Thomian of Armagh
Valerius of Limoges
William of Bourges
catholicsaints.info/10-january/
Aldo of Carbonari
Agatho, Pope
Anna of the Angels Monteagudo
Arcontius of Viviers
Benincasa of Cava
Dermot of Inis Clothrann
Domitian of Melitene
Giles of Lorenzana
Marcian of Constantinople
Maria Dolores Rodríguez Sopeña y Ortega
Maurilius of Cahors
Nicanor of Cyprus
Paul the Hermit
Peter Orseolo
Petronius of Die
Raymond de Fosso
Saethryth of Faremoutier
Thecla of Lentini
Thomian of Armagh
Valerius of Limoges
William of Bourges
catholicsaints.info/10-january/
Like