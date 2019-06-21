Archdiocese splits from Brebeuf Jesuit school

WISHTV on June 20, 2019 A Jesuit high school in Indiana can no longer call itself “Catholic” because it employs a teacher engaged in a same-sex marriage, the archbishop of Indianapolis says. Archbish… More

Archbishop Charles Thompson’s decree, dated June 21, means that Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis will no longer be recognized as a Catholic institution within the archdiocese.



Thompson said the church considers Catholic school teachers to be “ministers” of the faith.



“To effectively bear witness to Christ, whether they teach religion or not, all ministers in their professional and private lives must convey and be supportive of Catholic Church teaching,” the Archdiocese of Indiana said in a statement on Thursday.



The archdiocese said it failed to reach an agreement with the Jesuit school.