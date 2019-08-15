WORLDWIDE APOSTASY: Is This the End of the World?

"If you do not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, do NOT receive Communion in my church today. See me in the sanctuary after Mass and I'll try to help you. But don't you dare … More

"If you do not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, do NOT receive Communion in my church today. See me in the sanctuary after Mass and I'll try to help you. But don't you dare approach the rail." In his Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father discusses the worldwide apostasy that followed in the wake of the Second Vatican Council. Even the USCCB now admits that only a third of Catholics in America still believe in the Real Presence. Father speaks of the wreck-ovation brought on by Vatican II and asks the question: Why should we be surprised? The challenge now is become part of the 'remnant of believers' who will keep the old Faith no matter what happens. Are you part of the remnant? Support Remnant TV! Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home