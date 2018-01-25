World Over - 2018-01-25 - The Latest from the Vatican, Robert Royal with Raymond Arroyo

Clicks229World Over - 2018-01-25 - The Latest from the Vatican, Robert Royal with Raymond Arroyo
Clicks229
ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing (thecatholicthing.org) with the latest news from the Vatican.
Write a comment …
Yes, its all about the punters...bums on seats....cash in pocket....currying favour...morality comes way down the list
Like
@Dr Stuart Reiss Royal also needs to collect donation. I doubt that his donors would accept going against the pope.
@HerzMariae i cant stand this Robert Roal chap....a self proclaimed vaticanist...constantly conjuring up idiotic ‘analysis’.....which at best is stating the obvious and at worst a nasty case of verbal diarrhoea.....wish Fr Gerald Murray was there....he would have given a sensible and factual response
Royal tries to save the Pope: "We understand what he [Francis] means."
Arroyo, "I don't"
Arroyo, "I don't"