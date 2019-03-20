Clicks11
La destruction du Fouquet's. Casseurs anticapitalistes
Comment, like, share and subscribe to Camera Gilets Jaunes : www.youtube.com/channel/UCDZ18dPs6GJKFF… Yellow vests protests in Paris, Champs-Elysee, act 18 : scenes showing destruction, ransacking and looting by Fouquet's brasserie on the morning of March 16, 2019. In the afternoon, around 4.45 pm, a fire has begun, burning roofs of the restaurant's terraces. This news video shows excesses for information purposes. It is not intended to pit one against another, nor to shock, nor to arouse unhealthy interest, nor to incite violence, nor to encourage dangerous activities or to undermine respect for individuals. Filmed by Caméra Gilets Jaunes. France, yellow jackets, act XVIII. CGJ ©2018. COMMERCIAL OR NON-COMMERCIAL USE PROHIBITED WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION. CONTACT COMMERCIAL : cameragiletsjaunes@tutanota.com
