🔴INVASION of GREECE

Greece is under constant daily attacks since 2015. A bankrupt country, with 25% unemployment, which can barely feed its own population, is being invaded by millions of foreign soldiers. Soldiers … More

twitter.com/sotiridi www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHLtWvUC5efwi… #Migrants #Refugees Greece is under constant daily attacks since 2015. A bankrupt country, with 25% unemployment, which can barely feed its own population, is being invaded by millions of foreign soldiers. Soldiers that are being funded with preloaded credit cards from the United Nations and the European Union. Soldiers who were smuggled into Greece by the NGOs of our Greatest Ally. …………………………………………….. Source: twitter.com/…/111494405573619… sotiridi.com …………………………………………….. ⚠Remember to 👍, SUBSCRIBE and Ring the BELL to See and Spread new content! …………………………………………….. Please consider supporting my work: 🔱Tip me through PayPal: www.paypal.me/Poseidon2 🔱Sponsor me on Patreon: www.patreon.com/poseidon7 🔱Sponsor me on SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/poseidon 🔱Poseidon merchandise: teespring.com/stores/poseidon-5 🔵BTC (Bitcoin) 3CGD2KZ1NczcLomVCRWMBkkjDs4oaiu9Mc 🔵BCH (Bitcoin Cash) 1L9LBPwoiN9S1cd8jW1XKSDr7w3JzRQG3T 🔵LTC (Litecoin) MAsp2uAw6wqm4xw2WXSBFe9oTUsN5rPVLG ❤ Your SUPPORT of my work is GREATLY appreciated …………………………………………….. 👉Second Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOLI8hjLdD7tKO… 👉Video Archive: www.youtube.com/channel/UCIR9sIgL3-aeNt… 👉Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/uRbp8SixcEwx/ …………………………………………….. ⚠FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. This material was used in a transformative way and is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law. …………………………………………….. #Greece