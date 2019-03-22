Clicks43

Recieve This Habit

Lisi Sterndorfer
1
Vestition, is a solemn ceremony in which a man receives the habit of our Holy Father Saint Dominic, thus beginning his new life as a Dominican novice in the Province of Saint Joseph. Artfully shot, …More
Vestition, is a solemn ceremony in which a man receives the habit of our Holy Father Saint Dominic, thus beginning his new life as a Dominican novice in the Province of Saint Joseph. Artfully shot, this short film captures moments from a recent vestition ceremony, interspersed with Dominican Friars reflecting on charism of Dominican preaching and the grace of Dominican life.
Nicolaus
I am delighted to watch this wonderful ceremony receiving the habit, this big community of dominicans, so there is no reason to loose hope.
