Recieve This Habit

Vestition, is a solemn ceremony in which a man receives the habit of our Holy Father Saint Dominic, thus beginning his new life as a Dominican novice in the Province of Saint Joseph. Artfully shot, … More

Vestition, is a solemn ceremony in which a man receives the habit of our Holy Father Saint Dominic, thus beginning his new life as a Dominican novice in the Province of Saint Joseph. Artfully shot, this short film captures moments from a recent vestition ceremony, interspersed with Dominican Friars reflecting on charism of Dominican preaching and the grace of Dominican life.