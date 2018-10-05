Make Liturgy "Suited to Present Times" and "More Understandable"

Clicks107Make Liturgy "Suited to Present Times" and "More Understandable"
(via Catholic Sat): Paolo Ruffini, chief of Vatican Media, says the Liturgy was discussed during yesterday General Congregation: "a Liturgy that is better suited to present times, so it can be more … More
More of the washed off faith , more of the world ideology .its not what catholics of good will want or need we need and want ,true faith ,true sheppards to the Gospel of our Lord .
When you've done with your infantile approach to Christ's Sacred Banquet - perhaps you'll recall "Quo Primum" a Papal Bull written by Pope St Pius V in 1570 forbidding the Rites to be altered in any shape of form whatsoever, and forbidden any NEW Mass to be created. He promised anathema on any celebrants of anything other than the Traditional Latin Mass (not including those ancient authentic … More
It’s almost as if the higher-ups have developed amnesia about the net effect of felt banners, guitars, insipid music, and burlap bag vestments. Mass attendance plummeted and continues to fall everywhere.
That's a good idea. How about returning to the traditional Latin Mass and dumping the Novus Ordo? There's nothing duller than the Novus Ordo, which is why the youth have left it in droves ( as well as a lack of catechesis)
More "more participatory"? It already failed under the present model of "participation". 25% of candidates to the priesthood in France adhere to the traditional not-so-participatory form of the mass.