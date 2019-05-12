Blessed Imelda Lambertini - May 12

Blessed Imelda Lambertini (1322 – May 12, 1333) is the patroness of First Holy Communicants. Lambertini was born in 1322 in Bologna, the only child of Count Egano Lambertini and Castora Galuzzi. Her … More

Blessed Imelda Lambertini (1322 – May 12, 1333) is the patroness of First Holy Communicants.

Lambertini was born in 1322 in Bologna, the only child of Count Egano Lambertini and Castora Galuzzi. Her parents were devout Catholics and were known for their charity and generosity to the underprivileged of Bologna. On her fifth birthday, she requested to receive Holy Eucharist; however the custom at the time was that children did not receive their First Holy Communion until age 14.

At age nine, she went to live with the Dominican nuns at Val di pietra, near Bologna.

On May 12, 1333, the day of the vigil of the Ascension, she knelt in prayer and the "Light of the Host" was witnessed above her head by the Sacristan, who then fetched the Priest so he could see. After seeing this miracle, the priest felt compelled to admit her to receiving the Eucharist. Immediately after receiving it, Lambertini went back to her seat, and decided to stay after mass and pray. Later when her holy sister came to get Lambertini for supper, she found Lambertini still kneeling with a smile on her face. Her sister called her name, but she did not stir, so she lightly tapped Imelda on the shoulder, at which Imelda collapsed to the floor dead. Imelda Lambertini died of pure joy and love. Her remains are kept in Bologna at the Church of San Sigismondo, beneath the wax effigy of her likeness.

Beatification

Lambertini was beatified by Pope Leo XII in 1826.