955. Lazare Hoche @ The American Cathedral in Paris for Cercle
Lazare Hoche @ The American Cathedral in Paris for Cercle ☞ Lazare Hoche www.facebook.com/ItsLazareHoche/ soundcloud.com/lazare-hoche Thanks to the American Cathedral in Paris (www.facebook.com/The-American-Ca…) for their warm welcome. Thanks to our partners: Trax Magazine, A NOUS Paris, Greenroom, We Are Pulse, Mr. After Party, Track? ID., TECH-MINIMAL SOUND, Techno Moves. Important: we've stated during the interview that The American Cathedral of Paris is desacralized. This is a wrong information. The American Cathedral of Paris is a sacred Cathedral, sorry about that. ____ Video credits: Artist: Lazare Hoche Venue: The American Cathedral Paris Produced by Cercle Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla Directed by: Derek Barbolla Assisted by: Pol Souchier & Aurélien Moisan Directors of photography: Ana Tole Vaillant & Jérémie Tridard Live Editor: Pol Souchier Technical partner: FL Group ____ Follow us on www.facebook.com/cerclemusic/
It has the "beat" of some of our "hymns" at Mass here in Scotland. On the "bishops" approved hymn book CD, what is the problem? We have 75 + yr olds doing their best to have a wee boogie during the recessional "hymn " in my parish, as long as there is a "beat". It is vomit making.