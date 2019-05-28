Clicks37

955. Lazare Hoche @ The American Cathedral in Paris for Cercle

lowoa
1
Lazare Hoche @ The American Cathedral in Paris for Cercle ☞ Lazare Hoche www.facebook.com/ItsLazareHoche/ soundcloud.com/lazare-hoche Thanks to the American Cathedral in Paris (www.facebook.…More
Lazare Hoche @ The American Cathedral in Paris for Cercle ☞ Lazare Hoche www.facebook.com/ItsLazareHoche/ soundcloud.com/lazare-hoche Thanks to the American Cathedral in Paris (www.facebook.com/The-American-Ca…) for their warm welcome. Thanks to our partners: Trax Magazine, A NOUS Paris, Greenroom, We Are Pulse, Mr. After Party, Track? ID., TECH-MINIMAL SOUND, Techno Moves. Important: we've stated during the interview that The American Cathedral of Paris is desacralized. This is a wrong information. The American Cathedral of Paris is a sacred Cathedral, sorry about that. ____ Video credits: Artist: Lazare Hoche Venue: The American Cathedral Paris Produced by Cercle Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla Directed by: Derek Barbolla Assisted by: Pol Souchier & Aurélien Moisan Directors of photography: Ana Tole Vaillant & Jérémie Tridard Live Editor: Pol Souchier Technical partner: FL Group ____ Follow us on www.facebook.com/cerclemusic/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

GJA Taylor
It has the "beat" of some of our "hymns" at Mass here in Scotland. On the "bishops" approved hymn book CD, what is the problem? We have 75 + yr olds doing their best to have a wee boogie during the recessional "hymn " in my parish, as long as there is a "beat". It is vomit making.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up