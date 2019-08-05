Catholic Sat on Twitter: "During the Mass of the Dedication of Santa Maria Maggiore, white rose petals fall from the ceiling of the Basilica, commemorating the miraculous snowfall of August 5, 358 … More

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "During the Mass of the Dedication of Santa Maria Maggiore, white rose petals fall from the ceiling of the Basilica, commemorating the miraculous snowfall of August 5, 358 at this very site.