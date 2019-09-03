Go to Saint Michael! A Pilgrimage from San Giovanni Rotondo to Monte Sant' Angelo

A 14-mile pilgrimage from the town of San Giovanni Rotondo to Saint Michael's Cave atop Monte Gargano in Italy. Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, whose incorrupt body is in San Giovanni Rotondo, was a great … More

A 14-mile pilgrimage from the town of San Giovanni Rotondo to Saint Michael's Cave atop Monte Gargano in Italy. Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, whose incorrupt body is in San Giovanni Rotondo, was a great devotee of Saint Michael the Archangel and walked up to the ancient shrine himself and encouraged others to "Go to Saint Michael." I started my pilgrimage at 7:30am on September 22, 2018 from Hotel Di Cosmo. The trail can be very rocky and I did get lost once at a fork in the path in the dark woods at the foot of Monte Gargano. I recorded the trail here: www.wikiloc.com/trails/hiking Unbeknownst to me, the day I walked the pilgrimage was the anniversary of Saint Michael's 4th appearance at Monte Gargano. On September 22, 1656, the Bishop of Monte Gargano prayed to Saint Michael asking him to spare the town from the plague ravaging the country. An earthquake shook the bishop's palace and Saint Michael appeared. He ordered the bishop to have stones from the cave blessed and marked with the letters "M" and "A" signifying "Michael the Archangel." He promised that whoever kept the stones devoutly would be spared. The bishop did as he was commanded and the town was spared. Furthermore, people from outside the town who received the stones were also spared infection. If you are ever in the vicinity, make sure to "Go to Saint Michael!" as Padre Pio encouraged. To learn more about the story of Saint Michael's apparitions here, this web page summarizes them: www.traditionalcatholicpriest.com/…/st-michael-arch… Music credits: "Please" by Wayne Jones "Spanish Dance" by United States Marine Band "Dog Park" by Silent Partner "Americana - Aspiring" by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license ( creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ ) Source: incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html Artist: incompetech.com