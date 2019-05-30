MORE CATHOLIC THAN FRANCIS: Pope Loses Big in EU Elections

The European Union vs. the Kingship of Christ. From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes a closer look at the ramifications of huge advances for the populist movement in the recent European … More

The European Union vs. the Kingship of Christ. From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes a closer look at the ramifications of huge advances for the populist movement in the recent European elections. What does this tell us about the EU and the pontificate of Pope Francis? Italian journalist Antonio Socci says the vote for Matteo Salvini—the populist leader who entrusted Italy the Mother of God recently in Milan—was in fact a vote against Pope Francis and his globalist open-borders friends. Is Socci right? By the way, why does Francis, who has met with Bono, the abortionist Bonino and Joe Biden, refuse to meet with Salvini? Plus, Michael tackles the accusation that the populist movement is a breeding ground for racists. Is there anything to the charge? What are we to make of the fact that Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro, along with traditional Catholic Bishop Rifan, publicly took part in an Act of Consecration of Brazil to Jesus Christ through the Immaculate Heart of Mary? (Same thing happened in the Philippines, earlier this month.) And finally, what should traditional Catholics think of nationalism and the populist movement? Is there a place there for the Kingship of Christ? Please Help Us Build Remnant TV! Subscribe to The Remnant's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper (Published every 2 weeks): remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/remnantnews Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRemnantNewspaper Make a Tax-Deductible Donation to the Remnant Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home