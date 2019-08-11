St. Lawrence, August 10

RTV's 'Catholic Saints and Holy Days' pays homage to the great Saint Lawrence. St. Lawrence (225-258 A.D.) was a Roman deacon under Pope Saint Sixtus II. Four days after this pope was put to death, … More

RTV's 'Catholic Saints and Holy Days' pays homage to the great Saint Lawrence. St. Lawrence (225-258 A.D.) was a Roman deacon under Pope Saint Sixtus II. Four days after this pope was put to death, Lawrence and four clerics suffered martyrdom, during the persecution of the Emperor Valerian.