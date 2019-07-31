Totus Tuus: The Dominican Shrine to St. John Paul II & Our Lady of Fatima

The Dominicans have installed a new shrine at the Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan, where relics of Saint John Paul II and Jacinta of Fatima are installed for veneration together with a … More

The Dominicans have installed a new shrine at the Church of Saint Vincent Ferrer in Manhattan, where relics of Saint John Paul II and Jacinta of Fatima are installed for veneration together with a historic statue of Our Lady of Fatima sculpted by Fr. John McGlynn, O.P. and newly commissioned icons.