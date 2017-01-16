Plenary Indulgence for the 100th Anniversary of Fatima

Clicks84Plenary Indulgence for the 100th Anniversary of Fatima
Pope Francis has granted a plenary indulgence opportunity throughout the Fatima Anniversary Year. There are three ways of obtaining the indulgence. To obtain the plenary indulgence, the faithful must also fulfill the ordinary conditions: Go to confession and Communion, be interiorly detached from sin, and pray for the intentions of the Holy Father.
The Centenary of the Apparitions at Fatima Indulgence:
There are three ways of obtaining the indulgence.
To obtain the plenary indulgence, the faithful must also fulfill the ordinary conditions: Go to confession and Communion, be interiorly detached from sin, and pray for the intentions of the Holy Father.
1 – Pilgrimage to the Shrine
Make a pilgrimage to the Fatima shrine in Portugal and participate in a celebration or prayer dedicated to the Virgin.
