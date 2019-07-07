Carmelite Prioress Sentenced to Prison – Fabricated Accusations

Last week, a Gualeguay court, Argentina , found, the former prioress of the Discalzed Carmeliges of Nogoyá, “guilty” of. Mother was sentenced to three years in prison. She is still free, but once the … More

Last week, a Gualeguay court, Argentina , found, the former prioress of the Discalzed Carmeliges of Nogoyá, “guilty” of. Mother was sentenced to three years in prison. She is still free, but once the sentence is final, she will be incarcerated in the female prison of Paraná. The accusers of Mother Maria Isabel are three ex-members. Their accusations have little credibility as a prioress has no effective means to torture a sister or to keep her against her will in a monastery.



Mother Maria Isabel Toledo was the prioress of a successful community with 18 nuns, a big number for a Carmel and a sign that the monastery was flourishing. But in August 2016, the oligarch magazine Análisis published hyped-up claims of the ex-members. They blamed Mother Maria Isabel for the usual Carmelite practice of.



Based on the hyped-up article , police broke into the convent on the very same day the article was published. They found nothing, except the usual instruments of penance used by the Carmelites like. Nevertheless, the State ordered the removal of all the nuns from the monastery.



The convent had only been founded in October 1991 by seven sisters that had arrived from Concordia, northern Argentina. Sister Maria Isabel was the monastery’s second prioress. She held this position for ten years and was only removed from office after the scandal was created. Now, fourteen sisters have freely returned to the convent although according to the accusers, the monastery was - quote – “hell”.



The outcome of the trial leads to the conclusion that Mother Maria Isabel was sentenced for having enforced the normal monastic discipline which her accusers did not like. Even the prosecutor admitted that corporal mortification is required in the constitutions of the Carmelites which go back to Theresa of Avila, but he added that – quote – “they were eliminated in the Second Vatican Council." Mother Maria Isabel’s detractors claimed that she – quote – “wanted to return to the fifteenth century” – which could hardly be considered a crime punishable with three years in prison.