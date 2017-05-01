Language

Daily Bible Reading 01 May 2017 of Catholic Mass

Irapuato
Irapuato
Monday of the Third week of Easter

Acts of the Apostles 6:8-15.
Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people.
Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen, Cyrenians, and Alexandrians, and people from Cilicia and Asia, came forward and debated with Stephen,
but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.
Then they instigated some men to say, "We have heard him speaking blasphemous words against Moses… [More]
