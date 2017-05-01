Daily Bible Reading 01 May 2017 of Catholic Mass

Clicks60Daily Bible Reading 01 May 2017 of Catholic Mass
Clicks60
Write a comment …
Monday of the Third week of Easter
Acts of the Apostles 6:8-15.
Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people.
Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen, Cyrenians, and Alexandrians, and people from Cilicia and Asia, came forward and debated with Stephen,
but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.
Then they instigated some men to say, "We have heard him speaking blasphemous words against Moses… [More]
Acts of the Apostles 6:8-15.
Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people.
Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen, Cyrenians, and Alexandrians, and people from Cilicia and Asia, came forward and debated with Stephen,
but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.
Then they instigated some men to say, "We have heard him speaking blasphemous words against Moses… [More]
Like