Saint Teresa of Avila - October 15

Clicks13Saint Teresa of Avila - October 15
Clicks13
(March 28, 1515 – October 4, 1582) Teresa lived in an age of exploration as well as political, social, and religious upheaval. It was the 16th century, a time of turmoil and reform. She was born … More
Write a comment
onda likes this.
Saints of the Day: saint-teresa-of-avila/ (Memorial)
—saint-aurelia-of-strasbourg/
saint-barsen/
saint-callistus-of-huesca/
saint-cannatus-of-marseilles/
blessed-ciprian…
saint-euthymius-the-younger/
saint-fortunatu…
blessed-gundisalvus-of-lagos/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-josefa-martinez-perez/
catholicsaints.info/saint-leonard-of-vandoeuvre/
catholicsaints.info/saint-magdalena-of-… More
—saint-aurelia-of-strasbourg/
saint-barsen/
saint-callistus-of-huesca/
saint-cannatus-of-marseilles/
blessed-ciprian…
saint-euthymius-the-younger/
saint-fortunatu…
blessed-gundisalvus-of-lagos/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-josefa-martinez-perez/
catholicsaints.info/saint-leonard-of-vandoeuvre/
catholicsaints.info/saint-magdalena-of-… More