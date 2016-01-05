January 5 Saint Genoveva Torres Morales Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels (The Angélicas) (1870-1956)

Clicks1.6kJanuary 5 Saint Genoveva Torres Morales Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels (The Angélicas) (1870-1956)
Clicks1.6k
Write a comment …
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales, Foundress (1870-1956)
Other saints of the day
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
Genoveva Torres Morales was born on 3 January 1870 in Almenara, Castille, Spain, the youngest of six children. By the age of eight, both her parents and four of her siblings had died, leaving Genoveva to care for the home and her brother, José. Although he treated her … [More]
Other saints of the day
Saint Genoveva Torres Morales
Foundress of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Angels
(The Angélicas)
(1870-1956)
Genoveva Torres Morales was born on 3 January 1870 in Almenara, Castille, Spain, the youngest of six children. By the age of eight, both her parents and four of her siblings had died, leaving Genoveva to care for the home and her brother, José. Although he treated her … [More]
Tuesday after Epiphany
First Letter of John 4:7-10.
Beloved, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God.
Whoever is without love does not know God, for God is love.
In this way the love of God was revealed to us: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might have life through him.
In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins.
Psalms 72(71):1-2.3-4.7-8.
O… [More]
First Letter of John 4:7-10.
Beloved, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God.
Whoever is without love does not know God, for God is love.
In this way the love of God was revealed to us: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might have life through him.
In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins.
Psalms 72(71):1-2.3-4.7-8.
O… [More]