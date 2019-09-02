Clicks196
Priest is excommunicated for “provoking aversion against the Apostolic See”
Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in Utroque Iure (both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) – with Summa cum laude, was excommunicated for the delict of “…More
Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in Utroque Iure (both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) – with Summa cum laude, was excommunicated for the delict of “provoking aversion against the Apostolic See”.
Fr. Dornelles, formerly an Ecclesiastic Judge from the diocese of Porto Alegre (Brazil), professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Porto Alegre and at the Higher Institute of Canon Law in Rio de Janeiro, declared in his videos that Francis is a heretic, a schismatic, and that he fulfills the prophecies of Revelation 13, 11 regarding the false prophet.
