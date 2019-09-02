Priest is excommunicated for “provoking aversion against the Apostolic See”

Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in Utroque Iure (both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) – with Summa cum laude, was excommunicated for the delict of “… More

Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in(both Canon LawCivil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) – withwas excommunicated for the delict of “provoking aversion against the Apostolic See”.Fr. Dornelles, formerly an Ecclesiastic Judge from the diocese of Porto Alegre (Brazil), professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Porto Alegre and at the Higher Institute of Canon Law in Rio de Janeiro, declared in his videos that Francis is a heretic, a schismatic, and that he fulfills the prophecies of Revelation 13, 11 regarding the false prophet.Having recently founded the Community Kyria and streaming daily the offices and the tridentine mass through the internet, if you would like to help, or to know more about his community, contact him:Phone/WhatsApp: +55-51-9964-10272E-mail: drpeprdornelles@gmail.comFor donations:Paulo Renato DornellesBank: Bradesco (Brazil)Branch: 0993-8Account: 6644-3IBAN: BR4460746948009930000066443C1Swift: BBDEBRSPPAESchedule of offices (NY Time):3:50AM - Officium Lectionis + Mental Prayer (on Sundays, Feasts and Solemnities - 4:50AM)5:00AM - Angelus + Laudes + Rosary5:45AM - Holy Mass (on Sundays, Feasts and Solemnities – 8:00AM)7:40AM - Rosary + Tertiam10:50AM - Sextam + Angelus1:20PM - Rosary + Nonam + Chaplet of Mercy (Wed & Fri - Via Sacra at 1:00PM)4:50PM – Angelus, Vesperas + Adoration (w/ Mental Prayer) & Blessing of the Most Holy Sacrament8:00PM - Rosary + Completorium + Night Blessing with Holy Water