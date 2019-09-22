Ex-Planned Parenthood Director on Leaving the Abortion Giant

Former Planned Parenthood Director Mayra Rodriguez wins $3 million dollars in her case about the abortion giant—she joins us to share what she’s experienced after walking away from Planned … More

Former Planned Parenthood Director Mayra Rodriguez wins $3 million dollars in her case about the abortion giant—she joins us to share what she’s experienced after walking away from Planned Parenthood. EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.