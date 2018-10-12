Language

Clicks
36
Bergoglio attacked the dogma of the perpetual virginity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Angie W. 3 1
Bergoglio Suggests Mary Did Not Intend to Be ‘Ever Virgin’ www.breitbart.com/…/pope-francis-su…
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Gesù è con noi
CALLATE BERGOGLIO. Que Dios te reprenda.
Like
More
Angie W.
The Infallible Teaching of the Church
“If anyone does not properly and truly confess in accord with the holy Fathers, that the holy Mother of God and ever virgin and immaculate Mary in the earliest of the ages conceived of the Holy Spirit without seed, namely, God the Word Himself specifically and truly, who was born of God the Father before all ages, and that she incorruptibly bore [Him], her … More
Like
More
Angie W.
En el año 649 en el Concilio de Letrán se llevó a cabo la solemne definición del dogma de la Virginidad Perpetua de María:

“Si alguno, de acuerdo con los Santos Padres, no confiesa que María Inmaculada es real y verdaderamente Madre de Dios y siempre Virgen, en cuanto concibió al que es Dios único y verdadero -el Verbo engendrado por Dios Padre desde toda la eternidad- en estos últimos … More
Like
More
Gesù è con noi likes this. 