"I didn't go there to teach them"

This poor Bishop should mediate on God's providence. If he understood in some small measure Divine providence he might not find it such a great mystery how pagans might mistake the created order for God himself. He would have been happy to help them see beyond this error. It is sad to say but how can he teach about Him when he does not know Him. The soul of one man is worth more than all of … More

This poor Bishop should mediate on God's providence. If he understood in some small measure Divine providence he might not find it such a great mystery how pagans might mistake the created order for God himself. He would have been happy to help them see beyond this error. It is sad to say but how can he teach about Him when he does not know Him. The soul of one man is worth more than all of creation. That they live without knowledge of their true origin, dignity and destiny is a disgrace, a travesty of justice and for those whose duty it is to teach, a woeful dereliction of duty for which they will burn in hell.