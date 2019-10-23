Clicks446
"I didn't go there to teach them"
Catholic Sat on Twitter: "At #SinodoAmazonico #AmazonSynod Presser; Bishop Gilberto Alfredo Vizcarra Mori SJ of Jaén en Peru, in preparation for Synod he "lived in forest in Peru for a month"; …More
Catholic Sat on Twitter: "At #SinodoAmazonico #AmazonSynod Presser; Bishop Gilberto Alfredo Vizcarra Mori SJ of Jaén en Peru, in preparation for Synod he "lived in forest in Peru for a month"; "I walked with these people, I spoke with this community, and I lived with them. I didn't go there to teach them"
This poor Bishop should mediate on God's providence. If he understood in some small measure Divine providence he might not find it such a great mystery how pagans might mistake the created order for God himself. He would have been happy to help them see beyond this error. It is sad to say but how can he teach about Him when he does not know Him. The soul of one man is worth more than all of …More
This poor Bishop should mediate on God's providence. If he understood in some small measure Divine providence he might not find it such a great mystery how pagans might mistake the created order for God himself. He would have been happy to help them see beyond this error. It is sad to say but how can he teach about Him when he does not know Him. The soul of one man is worth more than all of creation. That they live without knowledge of their true origin, dignity and destiny is a disgrace, a travesty of justice and for those whose duty it is to teach, a woeful dereliction of duty for which they will burn in hell.
Jesus said go and evangelize .,Hundreds years ago in the time of discoveries ,priests came away miles and miles from home in danger and gave their lives to evangelize and baptized them in the name of the Father the Son and the Holy Spirit ,this is nothing new . But what these clergy are doing is they are trying not evangelize but to be evangelized themselves by pagan rituals
LYunque and 4 more users like this.