Christmas Tree Destruction

Clicks161Christmas Tree Destruction
(Galleria Umberto I, Napoli, Italia)
Again, for what it’s worth, I thought I would upload a video purportedly
showing Muslims destroying a Christmas tree in a shopping gallery in
Italy. This Christmas “tradition” occurs annually and is perpetrated by
Catholic youths intent on taking away the tree into the neighbouring
Spanish Quarter to celebrate the Feast of Saint Anthony the Abbot.
