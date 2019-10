Pray the Rosary for the Conversion of Hearts

Why is charity needed? How is it shown in this famous parable? For more please visit www.institute-christ-king.org/wausau-sermons & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest The website sensusfid…

Why is charity needed? How is it shown in this famous parable? For more please visit www.institute-christ-king.org/wausau-sermons & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductibleTo Donate to Sensus Fidelium who will give a Percentage to the Institute of Christ the King please go here www.paypal.me/SensusFideliumICK