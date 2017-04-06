Saint Jean-Baptiste de La Salle - April 7

Clicks215Saint Jean-Baptiste de La Salle - April 7
audiopedia on Nov 16, 2014 Saint John Baptist de La Salle (April 30, 1651 – April 7, 1719) was a French priest, educational reformer, and founder of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. He is a saint of the Roman Catholic church and the patron saint of teachers.
Saints of the Day:
John Baptist de La Salle (Memorial)
—
Albert of Tournai
Alexander Rawlins
Brenach of Carn-Engyle
Calliopus of Pompeiopolis
Cristoforo Amerio
Cyriaca of Nicomedia
Donatus of North Africa
Edward Oldcorne
Epiphanius the Martyr
Finian of Kinnitty
George the Younger
Gibardus of Luxeuil
Goran
Guainerth
Hegesippus of Jerusalem
Henry Walpole
Herman Joseph
Mary Assunta
Peleusius of Alexandria
Peter Nguyen Van Luu
Ralph Ashley
Rufinus the Martyr
Saturninus of Verona
Ursuline of Parma
—
Martyrs of Pentapolis – 4 saints
Martyrs of Sinope – 200 saints
—
Aedh of Rathlin Island
Pelagius of Alexandria
catholicsaints.info/7-april/
