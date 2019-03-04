Clicks52
Was there a conspiracy against Cardinal George Pell?
Cardinal George Pell may have been the victim of a hyper-sensational media machine combined with the social effects of growing anti-Catholicism fueled by the Church's own scandals. Sources : returnt…More
Cardinal George Pell may have been the victim of a hyper-sensational media machine combined with the social effects of growing anti-Catholicism fueled by the Church's own scandals. Sources : returntotradition.org Contact Me: Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com Support My Work: Patreon www.patreon.com/AnthonyStine PayPal.Me www.paypal.me/AnthonyStine SubscribeStar www.subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition Follow me on the following social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/ReturnToCatholicTradition/ Twitter: twitter.com/pontificatormax Minds: www.minds.com/PiusXIII Back Up www.bitchute.com/profile/DReJghpX0Yvt/edit/ soundcloud.com/user-38530595 +JMJ+