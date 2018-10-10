Saint Paulinus of York - October 10

Clicks28Saint Paulinus of York - October 10
Clicks28
October 10 Today is the feast day of Saint Paulinus of York. Ora pro nobis. Saint Paulinus was a Roman monk in St. Andrew’s monastery at Rome. He was sent by St. Gregory the Great in 601, with St. … More
Write a comment
Saints of the Day:
saint-aldericus/
blessed-angela-truszkowska/
saint-cassius/
saint-cerbonius-of-populonia/
saint-cerbonius-of-verona/
saint-clarus-of-nantes/
saint-daniel-comboni/
blessed-demestrius-of-albania/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-edward-detkens/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulampia/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulampius/
catholicsaints.info/saint-florentius-the-martyr/
cath… More
saint-aldericus/
blessed-angela-truszkowska/
saint-cassius/
saint-cerbonius-of-populonia/
saint-cerbonius-of-verona/
saint-clarus-of-nantes/
saint-daniel-comboni/
blessed-demestrius-of-albania/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-edward-detkens/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulampia/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eulampius/
catholicsaints.info/saint-florentius-the-martyr/
cath… More
Like