The thesis that married priests are necessary to reach so called “distant communities” reveals “engrained clericalism,” Father Martín Lasarte Topolanski, a Uruguayan on mission in Angola and particip… More

The thesis that married priests are necessary to reach so called “distant communities” reveals “engrained clericalism,” Father Martín Lasarte Topolanski, a Uruguayan on mission in Angola and participant at the Amazon Synod, writes in a text published by Sandro Magister. According to Lasarte, in the Amazon, a Church has been created where there is little or no sense of belonging. He writes, “I have the impression that we want to clericalize the laity.” And, “Our faith, as Christians, is rooted in baptism, not in priestly ordination.”



Lasarte notices that the Church of Korea was born from the evangelization of the laity. The layman Yi Seung-hun, baptized in China, spread the Church throughout the country, baptizing himself. For the first 50 years until 1835, the Korean Church was evangelized by the laity, with the occasional presence of a priest. That Catholic community flourished and spread far and wide, despite the terrible persecution.



Same in Japan . The Church there was founded by St Francis Xavier in 1549 and blossomed for three centuries under persecution. The last priest was martyred in 1644. Only after more than 200 years could priests return from France. They found a Church formed by hidden Christians. They had ministries: superiors, catechists, baptizers, preachers. They expected the Church to return and had three signs by which they would recognize it: “the priests will be celibate, there will be a statue of Mary and they will obey the Pope sama of Rome”.



Lasarte himself saw Catholics in Angola who for thirty years, had not had the Eucharist, nor seen a priest, but remained firm in the faith and were dynamic communities, led by a "catechist" and by other ministers: evangelizers, prayer leaders, the pastoral care of women, service to the poorest. A living Church in the absence of a priest. A similar thing is found in Guatemala, India, Congo, Vietnam, Indonesia.



Lasarte writes that the Amazon is sterile for three reasons:

• First, a cultural anthropologism that believes that the Good News of Jesus was bad news for indigenous peoples, leading to a self-censorship. Lasarte remembers cases of nuns who decided not to do catechesis, "out of respect for indigenous culture".

• Second, a social moralism. Lasarte explains it like this, “When people need social services, they come to the Catholic Church, but when they look for religion and meaning in their lives, they go to the evangelicals.”

• Secularism expressing itself in an absence or very timid manifestation of the faith, almost asking forgiveness. Lasarte explains: No one gives his life to an "opinion" or to be a social animator, but only to the Absolute of God.