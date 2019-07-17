Amazonian Indians: Beware of Institutions Acting in Our Name

After the Brazilian Indian Raoni was received in the Vatican, many Amazonian indigenous leaders came to public to clarify that Raoni is not a representative of the more than 300 ethnicities in … More





Source: After the Brazilian Indian Raoni was received in the Vatican, many Amazonian indigenous leaders came to public to clarify that Raoni is not a representative of the more than 300 ethnicities in Amazonia and that not a single tribe was consulted about this meeting.In this short video, Indian Kayna Munduruku, journalist and communication adviser to the Amazonas State Foundation for the Indians, and Cacique Tawe Munduruku, indigenous leader, denounce the paternalism and lack of transparency of institutions, governments and NGOs in Amazon. They warn that many decisions made in behalf of indigenous peoples are made without any consultation with the Indians themselves.Source: Pan-Amazon Synod Watch