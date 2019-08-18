Abby Johnson Reveals How ‘Unplanned’ is Saving Lives: “It’s Been Amazing”.

In this ChurchPOP exclusive, Editor Jacqueline Burkepile interviews former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson. Johnson reveals what's happened since the release … More

In this ChurchPOP exclusive, Editor Jacqueline Burkepile interviews former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson. Johnson reveals what's happened since the release of her movie, "Unplanned." She explains how the movie saves not only unborn babies, but those who work in the abortion industry. She also discusses her Catholic faith, how she forgave herself after leaving the abortion industry, and what she would tell a woman about to walk into an abortion clinic. You do not want to miss this amazing interview! "Unplanned" is now available for purchase in the EWTN Religious Catalogue: www.ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com/Unplanned