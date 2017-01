Follow Chat

Jesus is by nature both man and God, never separated into one or the other. Therefore, Mary is in truth both the Mother of Jesus and the Mother God. Ave Maria! Mass: Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God - Solemnity Readings: 1st: num 6:22-27 Resp: psa 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8 2nd: gal 4:4-7 Gsp: luk 2:16-21