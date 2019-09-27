“Burke, Athanasius and Sarah, you’re helping to bury the Church”

Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in Utroque Iure (both Canon Law and Civil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) with Summa cum laude, denounces in this video the lack of coheren… More

Source: Fr. Paulo Renato Dornelles, a Doctor in(both Canon LawCivil Law) by the Pontifical Lateran University (Rome) withdenounces in this video the lack of coherence of Cardinals Burke and Sarah, and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, whom criticize the doctrinal confusion present in the Church, but refuse to acknowledge Jorge Mario Bergoglio as its main cause, and even declare that they are "true friends of Francis" . Fr. Dornelles adds that, with such behavior, they are only adding more confusion to the already chaotic state of the Church.Source: Community Kyria