Juan Guaidó Confesses Being Behind the Sabotage of Venezuela’s Electric System

“A confession from [America’s] puppet pointing to evidence,” said journalist Gustavo Villapol Wednesday, noting that the deputy of the National Assembly in contempt Juan Guaidó confessed to be … More

“A confession from [America’s] puppet pointing to evidence,” said journalist Gustavo Villapol Wednesday, noting that the deputy of the National Assembly in contempt Juan Guaidó confessed to be behind the attacks perpetrated against the National Electric Service (SEN) that have affected the Venezuelan people since last March 7.



“The gentleman, Deputy Guaidó, has told the world that they are behind this devious and terrorist attack against the Electric System, ” he said during an interview on the Punto de Encuentro program broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión.



[These are the quotations from Guaido’s statements at the National Assembly, video below 13′ 11″ – 14′ 09″, GR editor]

“And I repeat, the cessation of darkness will definitely come with the cessation of usurpation,” culminates the self-proclaimed Juan Guaidó (VTV Fotogram)