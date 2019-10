Guardian Angels ~ Fr Ripperger

A lecture on Angels. What are they? How do they be? What do they do? How can we grow in our relationship to our guardian angel? How did we get our guardian angel? What can guardian angels do & not … More



For more sermons & lectures please visit

& remember to do the PenanceWare Fr asks for

Fr Ripperger's order of exorcists

The website

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible A lecture on Angels. What are they? How do they be? What do they do? How can we grow in our relationship to our guardian angel? How did we get our guardian angel? What can guardian angels do & not do?For more sermons & lectures please visit sensustraditionis.org & remember to do the PenanceWare Fr asks forFr Ripperger's order of exorcists dolorans.org The website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible