Christmas 2011 - Presbytery Sedrun

PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the Occident) is a good movement.They are not only against the islamisation, but also against the lies of the misogyn policy of the EU and the United Nations, and their state media.Why the german politicians, the V2 bishops and the council of jews in Germany condemns this christian movement?The PEGIDA advocates are not against other ethnic people or non-violent muslims, who comes from different countries, but they are against their … [More]