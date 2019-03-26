Clicks28
Feast of the Annunciation from the Basilica of the Annunciation
Christian Media Center live streaming Feast of the Annunciation from the Basilica of the Annunciation Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord Friday, March 24, 2019 16.30 - Solemn entrance of the Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Father Pierbattista Pizzaballa Rev.mo and Recitation of First Vespers 20.30 - Vigil of the Annunciation of the Lord (The Grotto) Saturday, March 25, 201910.00 - Pontifical Mass presided by, (Upper Church) 24:00 hours - Angelus in Cave 20:30 - Torchlight Marian