My Funny Pet Hamster in Color Cup Maze

Can hamsters be baptized?My cousin routinely baptizes her dogs when she first gets them. I supposed it all started when she would bring her dog/s to church whenever they would have the “Blessing of the Animals' Day.”Recently one of her pets (a purse dog) passed away and she had it cremated. She said it was done at the local church but I didn’t get the details of what cremation in church was all about (a Catholic Church) since she was still extremely upset about the dog’s death (it was 15 years old). In addition to baptizing the dog years ago and taking it to the church for it’s yearly blessing, she told me she performed some kind of last rites for the dog before bringing it to be cremated. Details to follow.